Rug pulls are part of God's process.

When Joseph was told in a dream that he would rule over his brothers, he certainly was not ready for such a promise. He was arrogant, loud, and without wisdom. But the word that was sent to him caused a chain reaction. God knew that Joseph would go around bragging to his family about how awesome it was that he would rule over everyone. He knew exactly how his competitive family would react. They threw him in a well, and from there, Joseph would begin the long, arduous, humbling process.

Years of tending to, believing in that word from God began to work its way into every fiber of his being. He was a slave, working under someone else's rule. This was not God's promise. I'm sure he must have been quite discouraged at times, yet he stayed true. He was a dreamer. Dreams must have been given to him at night telling him the way he should go, giving him insight into what exactly to believe. He began to rise to prominence as a slave. But then what occurred? He was falsely accused and sent to prison. That must have been earth-shattering to experience. He probably believed that surely he would rise all the way to the top, and God’s promise would be fulfilled in a specific way. Yet, he was rug-pulled and brought even lower than before. There was always another low to go to before God would lift him into the promise. Why? It was the pruning process.

Sometimes we get so frustrated with God because of the twists and turns in life. Its easy to doubt those words, those dreams, and the things God has put into your heart. What was Joseph's response? He kept dreaming. His ability to dream, to perceive the future and rely on God's voice guided him, even in the darkness of his cell. He was lifted again and brought low.

It's actually a process. It's deliberate.

The disappointment is not there to make you bitter and filled with disdain, but rather to serve as a fire that burns away what was actually stopping you from being ready to handle the promise God gave.

God is not being cruel. He's giving you exactly what you want.

If you asked to become a warrior for Him, what do you think might happen? You're going to have to fight some battles, and you'll get some scars and wounds.

That's what a warrior lives for.

You asked God for a family, a dream job, or a some lofty goal?

Well, it's always better to trust Him in the process. Joseph surely must have felt deep disappointment with the journey, but once he received that massive life-changing promotion, He was fully ready.

It says in the Bible that he never strayed from God or from wisdom once he was in his seat of power. Oftentimes, great Biblical leaders, leaders like David, fall from grace for one reason or another near the end of their life.

But not Joseph.

His training was so severe, so arduous and long, but SO worth it.

He was like a gem shining for the world to see. A precious resource that saved so many lives. His suffering was another's salvation.

So if you are struggling today, think about Joseph, and decide to trust God even more with the process. He knows exactly what He is doing and how to get you to your divine purpose. We all have one.

Consider subscribing and supporting me. Thank you.