Debunking the other accusers of Michael Jackson:

Wade Robson, James Safechuck, and the Leaving Neverland scam.

One of the primary accusers of Michael Jackson AFTER his death, was a man named Wade Robson. He was part of the documentary pushed by Oprah Winfrey called Leaving Neverland, which was designed to milk MJ’s financial assets for all they were worth. Wade Robson testified under oath that Michael had never abused him, but once he had died, he changed his mind. Here is where it gets worse, though:

In 2011, Michael rejected Wade after he begged to be part of a dance show.

He likely believed he was entitled to such a thing.

This is when he began to write his smear book, immediately after even an ounce of rejection.



Not only this, but Wade tried to do a dance tribute for cash on the show “So You Think You Can Dance” right after he was murdered. Are you getting the picture here? This is a money-hungry leech in human form. The level of backstabbing here is just egregious.

Wade then gave a deposition in 2016 and told them that his memories had changed and “evolved.” When I look at his body language, I see someone who appears to be lying through his teeth.

Think about it like this. Michael Jackson allegedly molested you when you were a child. But instead of attempting to file a criminal complaint, you go for the money. If Michael really did all these heinous things, wouldn’t you want to see him in prison? But instead, Wade sues for millions and millions.

In 2013, even the View was confused about this lawsuit.

2019, right after Leaving Neverland, Oprah Winfrey brought out the director and the “actors” Wade and his friend. The director says that Wade had no financial interest whatsoever in Michael Jackson, but is immediately corrected by the facts.

Wade tries to find some way to excuse these facts by talking about his healing journey. So his healing journey would be complete if he took the Michael Jackson estate for everything they were worth?

You’ll notice he waits until Michael dies to even come out…. A dead man cannot defend himself..

This was all a complete sham.

To add insult to injury, Wade Robson refused to take a polygraph test after he committed perjury. Not only this, but he waited until the statute of limitations for perjury had passed before coming out. Remember, the director of Leaving Neverland did not interview a single person who would contest his “findings.” And then Oprah, of all people, brought out the psyop to the masses.

You have to ask yourself:

Why was Oprah Winfrey so adamant in framing Michael Jackson?

What could she possibly gain from moving these salacious accusations forward.

If you've researched Oprah, then you probably have an idea.

She was working VERY closely with a sex trafficking cult member in Brazil.

In December of 2018,

John of God, whose real name is João Teixeira de Faria, was arrested after being accused of sexually abusing nearly 600 women who visited his healing center for spiritual guidance and treatment.

This is the man Oprah saw as someone we should all revere and admire…But she thought Michael Jackson, one of the nicest celebrities you could ever meet, was guilty because these money-hungry frauds said so…

The skeletons in her closet far outweigh the supposed good she has done.

And that’s not the only evil she’s been intimately involved with.

None of us who dig into these people should be shocked.

These people stick together to bury anyone who resists their schemes.

The other accuser from “Leaving Neverland” was a man named James Safechuck.

He claimed that Michael had abused him on his train at Neverland Ranch.

The only problem with that was that when Safechuck was actually at the Ranch, the train wasn’t even built yet.

Safechuck alleged that Michael Jackson abused him from 1988 and 1992.

The train wasn’t even built until 1994.



Are these people stupid?

Safechuck, in his own words, claimed: "From 1988 when the sexual abuse began and through the time it ended in 1992, the decedent repeatedly told me to be confident and deny everything."

The train wasn't even built, but somehow Michael was abusing him there?

These people aren't even proficient liars. Their stories are absurd.

He utterly discredited himself with these obvious lies.

These are the people whom Oprah Winfrey took very seriously and acted as if they were completely telling the truth.

You can read this excellent thread breaking down James Safechuck's lies here:

For a more detailed explanation of the lies in Leaving Neverland, you can watch this if you’re interested. But I believe it has been made abundantly clear. These people were only in it for the money. It is a slap in the face of anyone who has actually been abused as a child to testify as such purely for financial gain. Evil.

Just to be clear: Michael Jackson’s estate had security cameras absolutely everywhere. People would literally parachute into Neverland just to get a glimpse of MJ. His room was the size of a massive apartment. So when they claimed that it was so strange that these kids were staying in his “room,” we are talking about a massive apartment-sized space. To be frank, they just perceived all of this as a weakness against Michael and weaponized it. These psyops ultimately failed to sway the people against him but they did succeed in silencing him for good and siphoning his wealth into the hands of criminals.

Michael Jackson’s niece broke this down here:

Macaulay Culkin: MJ was Innocent

“Nothing happened….I don't think you understand Michael Jackson's bedroom is two stories. And it has like, like three bathrooms and this and that. So when I slept in his bedroom, you have to understand the whole scenario. And the thing is with Michael is that he's not very good at explaining himself. I mean never really has been because he's not a very social person. You're talking about someone who's been sheltered and sheltered himself also for the last like thirty years so he's not very good at communicating to people and not very good at conveying what he's actually trying to say to you.

Why do you think he likes young people?

It's because it’s the same reason why he liked me was the fact that I didn't care who he was. That was the thing I talked to him like he was a normal human being. And that's what kids do to him. He's Michael Jackson, the pop singer, but he's not the god of you know, the king of pop or anything like that. He's just a guy who's actually very kid-like himself and wants to go out there and he wants to play video games with you.”

There are various lessons one can learn from the Michael Jackson saga. Firstly, fame can be a heavy burden. All the riches and material possessions cannot alleviate certain spiritual pressures.

Michael actually did have a skin condition that gave him pigments. It sure seemed like a thorn in the flesh, so to speak, for someone who was given so much. I suspect he felt insecure about this.

Not only was Michael extremely famous as a young child, but he was also abused. He was not able to go out and have a normal childhood. This took its toll on him. So much so that he developed a syndrome that made him want to continue to act like a child in some ways. He was stuck in that place, stunted. But at the same time, was that really such a bad thing? Didn’t Christ himself claim that the kingdom of heaven belonged to the children? Everywhere Michael went, the children were drawn to him. Michael felt he could trust them. Imagine being as rich as he was. Thousands of leeches were drawn to him like moths to a flame. Not just for friendship but rather because of what his financial wealth could bring them. One wave of the hand and Michael could change your life forever. He was unfathomably rich. How could he trust those around him? But children were a different story. They were not looking at Michael Jackson as a mere piggy bank they could shake loose for some loose coins. Children carried that innocence. Most of the people in Michael’s life were there to take rather than to give.

Grifters had swarmed and found a weakness: They figured they could attack Michael Jackson’s love for children and manipulate it to suit their whims. What a sick world we live in when those who protect children are made to be the villains and those who prey upon them are idolized by the media.

Just to give you a sense of how corrupt the media acted around Michael Jackson, take a look at this last clip.

Martin Besheer had once betrayed Princess Diana, and now he was on the prowl against MJ.

Michael fulfilled the last request of a child dying from cancer.

Besheer twisted this moment to make it seem like Michael was inappropriate with him.

Michael essentially saved this child’s life.

Besheer told Michael to his face that he was so generous and beautiful with children, but when his report came out, he insinuated that Michael was a predator. Truly evil.

In hindsight, I think it makes complete sense to me why Donald Trump had to take on the “fake news” and make people question them.

He saw what they did to his friends and the good people around him, and he knew they were the ones who must be discredited before the world if the masses were to ever see the truth.



It is the media that has the power to make those who are good appear to be evil and those who are evil appear like saints before them.

Michael wrestled with powerful forces and lost his life, but his legacy of beautiful music, protecting children, and being a friend to the world will live on.

Bonus Clips:

Nick Carter, a man known for being blunt and speaking out when most wouldn’t, claimed that his mother, in tandem with the FBI, attempted to coax him into claiming that Michael had done something wrong in an attempt to sue him for millions of dollars. He swore to his dying day that MJ had done nothing wrong to him. And it wasn’t just him. It was Macaulay Culkin, Donald Trump, and many others.

“I get back to the Sheridan Hotel Universal. Over here. There are four FBI agents waiting for me in the hotel room. And my mom's there and she's like tell them what happened. And I'm like what do you mean, tell them what happened? And I sit down with them and they all kept asking these super sexually exploited. Back sided questions. And I knew that at my age already, And I looked at all four of them and I said, I said are y'all crazy I said what do you think I'm gonna do? Tell you that Michael did something bad so that we can sue him for money? That's what I told him. I was like you're and I looked over at my mom And I was like are you serious Mom? I was like, what is going on here? Why are you letting this happen? And she goes she well, she goes well I think something happened. You know I think something and I'm like, really…That man did nothing but be hospitable, kind, loving, giving.”

Rush Limbaugh on Michael Jackson:

“Since this thing came up the American people have assumed Michael Jackson's guilty because the press has assumed he's guilty. We had this young accuser and his dentist father and everybody was saying kids don't lie. You know that's one of the things I hear liberals say all the time. Psychologists living with kids don't lie. They don't make it up. They don't know enough to lie. They're too innocent and young. Well here's the district attorney in Los Angeles. Watch:

We have concluded that because the young boy who was who is the catalyst before this investigation has recently informed us that he does not wish to participate in any criminal proceeding where he is named as a victim, that we must decline prosecution involving Mr. Jackson.

So they got no evidence. There is no corroborating evidence. They impaneled a grand jury in Santa Barbara. Now a grand jury can indict this remote control unit if it wants to. You don't need hardly anything. You can indict a ham sandwich for crying out loud. There was no evidence. All the press reports though were that there were countless people who saw and witnessed and could testify that Michael Jackson had committed this dastardly deed. But they have no evidence. They can't proceed. This kid guess what? This kid was given sodium amatol. It's a truth serum. It's also been used while people are under its spell to plant false images in their heads. And when they come off the drug they think that what they thought didn't actually happen. So now people are speculating that Michael Jackson was set up that the dentist was involved use the kid as a tool. But how many of you have been thinking Michael Jackson was guilty for the whole year simply because the press had all these people saying all these things? It's an accusation for which there's no defense. The minute the accusations level you're guilty And if you have sexually harassed just the allegation you're guilty If you've mol*sted a child don't forget the evidence. Kids don't lie. You're guilty. And there's a great lesson here folks about not believing everything. This is a sensation-oriented lazy press that cared more about the highlights and the pizazz of the story itself rather than the serious content.”

Michael Jackson visits Trump:

“He’s my friend. He’s a tremendous talent, and it’s really my honor. It’s a big day for me.”

Trump on MJ’s Business Savy:

“He was a great businessman and I talked to him. He'd come into my apartment and we talked a lot about business. And as an example, he met with Paul McCartney. Paul McCartney was telling him and this is a pretty well-known story but Paul McCarthy Michael told it to me Paul McCarthy mentioned that he was going to try and buy back the other half of the Beatles's music. And Michael then went out and bought it. Now you could say it's not very nice and I've heard that Paul has always been very angry at Michael for doing that but perhaps Paul shouldn't have mentioned it. Perhaps that's just business on the way it is. But he really was a very very good businessman and a very smart man.”

One of my favorite Michael Jackson songs, Earth song, reminds me deeply of the Bible verse about all creation groaning for the sons of God to be revealed. There will come a day when all is made well.