Dick Durbin accidentally makes Kash Patel seem awesome. "Kash Patel has published a list in the back of his book who he calls members of the deep state. Among them are Democrats and Republicans... Then there is Mr. Patel's plan to shut down the FBI Hoover building on day one. He has said quote, we are going to come after the people in the media. We are going to come after people in the media. We are going to come after you. We are putting you all on notice... Does this sound like someone who should lead the FBI?" You don't have to sell me on Kash. I already support him.

Chuck Grassley explains how Kash Patel helped expose the greatest political scandal in modern history: RussiaGate. Where the media, the Democrats, and the establishment worked in tandem to frame Donald Trump for treason. Kash Patel was at the center of exposing the truth to the world.

Dick Durbin tries the classic liberal playbook and insinuates that Kash Patel is a racist but must have forgotten that Kash is a minority. He immediately gets shut down. "I don't believe an individual who was the first minority to serve as the Deputy Director of National Intelligence is a racist in any way and I detest any conjecture to the contrary." That did not go well for him.

Kash Patel promises to shut down the weaponization of the FBI. If it hadn't been for Kash Patel's exposure of Crossfire Hurricane, Donald Trump might not be your 47th President. Democrats want the public to forget all about what happened. But the masses understand this clearly now. The FBI worked in tandem with the Democrat party to frame Donald Trump for treason. They also helped hide the Hunter Biden laptop from the public before a critical election. "Do you promise all of us those days are over at the FBI?" "Yes, Senator. They are."

Kash just humiliated Amy Klobuchar after she threw a fit over Kash's exposure of the deep state and his promise to cleanse out the FBI and arrest anyone who breaks the law. “Any accusations leveled against me that I would somehow put political bias before the Constitution are grotesquely unfair, and I will have you reminded that I have been endorsed by over 300 thousand law enforcement officers to become the next Director of the FBI. Let’s ask them.”

Remember when the FBI sent counter-terrorism agents to target mothers who were fighting against masking children during the Covid pandemic? The FBI was treating them as if they were domestic terrorists. Kash vows to end the nonsense immediately and find out who was implementing this policy and discipline those who did pushed this. "Parents who have the courage to ensure their children are taught what they feel is right. And those who have the courage of their conviction, in my book, will never be domestic terrorists...."

Richard Blumenthal tries to insinuate that Kash Patel promoted violence against law enforcement and immediately regrets it. Kash Patel activates. "No part of anything I have done in my 16 years of government service glorifies or advocates for violence against law enforcement. And the fact that you would be willing to say that in front of this audience shows how much of a divide we actually have to restore a law enforcement that is constitutionally based, deweaponized, and depoliticized. You have my commitment to do that."

The dumbest person in Congress wants to know if Kash will investigate Christopher Wray, James Comey,

or anyone on his last. Kash Patel says that no one who did not break the law will be investigated. A very interesting answer considering we know for a fact that many of these people DID break the law.

Senator Kennedy to Kash:

Sounds to me like we need to get some new conspiracy theories because all the old ones turned out to be true.

"Senator Durbin called you a conspiracy theorist. You were instrumental in revealing that the Trump-Russia election collusion was a hoax. Sounds to me like we need to get some new conspiracy theories because all the old ones turned out to be true... Conspiracy theorists are up 37 to nothing." Notice how they called anyone a conspiracy theorist who told them the Trump colluding with Russia was a hoax and now it is mainstream. Conspiracy theorist is just a term they use as a weapon against those who tell the truth.

Kash just promised to work with Senator Blackburn on releasing the Epstein list and stopping child trafficking in this country. This is tremendous. The liberals who said Trump would never allow the Epstein List to be released will be eating their words soon. The FBI WAS involved in the Epstein Island blackmail operation. Anyone who has done extensive research knows this.

Senator Blackburn and Dick Durbin debate about who refuses to help release the Epstein files. Dick reads an entire script he wrote about how it isn't his fault that the FBI didn't help release Epstein information. Who are we to believe? The Democrat or the Republican? This is awkward. The important thing is this: Kash told us the FBI Director has direct control over the Epstein files, the Pipe bomber information, and more. He will be in a position to do what needs to be done when he is confirmed.

Kash says that he will not open up an FBI investigation of General Milley, Kamala Harris, or anyone otherwise that does not meet the rigorous standards of the Constitution. This is open-ended. What if it does meet the standards of the Constitution? Notice how desperately he tries to get Kash to admit to him that Biden really did get the most votes in history and that there was nothing fraudulent about the election. Everything he tried failed. Sad.

Pencil Head Adam Schiff has a meltdown in front of Kash Patel claiming that he shouldn't be FBI Director because of a...song? I'm sure this has nothing to do with the fact that Adam Schiff knowingly worked in tandem with the FBI to frame Donald Trump for treason for years.

Listen to Adam Schiff panic about Kash declassifying documents that could expose his role as a purveyor of the Russia Gate hoax. Wow. He is straight up panicking. The truth is a force of nature. Adam "Watermelon" Schiff cannot hide forever.

Schiff is petrified of the thought of Kash Patel exposing all the Russia Gate documents that are being hidden because HE himself was deeply involved in the crime. His body language = Pure fear.

Kash has his own: I don't really care Margaret moment.

"I would love to have five hours of questions and then I could read the whole transcript."

"You've got two minutes."

It is highly likely that Trump’s appointments will go through. If they reject, Trump use recess appointments. Regardless, the will of the people is finally coming through. The best days are ahead.

