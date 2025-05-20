Tesla was a visionary, a man far ahead of his time, living in the future. When he was conceiving his inventions, he could see the inner workings of the marvel he was getting, and then it would work exactly as he saw it in an almost open vision-like experience. This was the mind of a revolutionary in his own words.

My Inventions:

“I observed to my delight that I could visualize with the greatest facility. I needed no models, drawings, or experiments. I could picture them all as real in my mind. Thus, I have been led unconsciously to evolve what I consider a new method of materializing inventive concepts and ideas, which inventive concepts and ideas, which is radically opposite to the purely experimental… When I get an idea, I start at once building it up in my imagination. I change the construction, make improvements, and operate the device in my mind. It is absolutely immaterial to me whether I run my turbine in thought or test it in my shop. I even note if it is out of balance. There is no difference whatever; the results are the same. In this way, I am able to rapidly develop and perfect a conception without touching anything. When I have gone so far as to embody in the invention every possible improvement I can think of and see no fault anywhere, I put into concrete form this final product of my brain. Invariably, my device works as I conceived that it should, and the experiment comes out exactly as I planned it. In twenty years, there has not been a single exception.”

Tesla admitted that he believed his way of harnessing free electric currents for the world would kill corporate monopolies. This must have petrified the bankers and the cabal because they could not have the everyday “peasant” living with this kind of freedom.

Tesla wrote in the New York World, the year, 1908:

“The earth currents of electricity are to be harnessed. Nature supplies them free of charge. The cost of power and light and heat will be practically nothing….Electricity will be as free as the air. For the privilege of its use, legislatures will not have to be bribed or men corrupted….Monopolies for purveying steam power too will be forced to capitulate to free electricity, for the latter manufacturers will only have to connect their dynamos with the earth currents to set their machinery in motion. The successful adaptation of Tesla’s discovery will administer a death-blow to the most gailing slavery that has ever yoked the activities of men to the treadmill of monopoly. Tesla is the wizard who is going to emancipate modern industries from the shackles of corrupting monopolistic corporations.”

It was in the Colorado Rockies on a Summer night, as a thunderstorm raged above him, that the idea dawned upon him. Nikola Tesla would create a world telegraphy plant that would deliver unlimited energy across the world.

He wrote of this experience in Electrical World and Engineer:

“On that unforgettable day, the dark God of Thunder mercifully showed me in this vast, awe-sounding laboratory (the geomagnetic pule). I thought then that it would take a year to establish commercially my wireless girdle around the world.”

Listen to as he explains how he is on the cusp of a monumental discovery in 1904:

“Knowing the far-reaching importance of this first attempt and its effect upon future development, I shall proceed slowly and carefully. Experience has taught me not to assign a term to enterprises the consummation of which is not wholly dependent on my own abilities and exertions. But I am hopeful that these great realizations are not far off, and I know that when this first work is completed, they will follow with mathematical certitude.

When the great truth accidentally revealed and experimentally confirmed is fully recognized, that this planet, with all its appalling immensity, is to electric currents virtually no more than a small metal ball and that by this fact many possibilities, each baffling imagination and of incalculable consequence, are rendered absolutely sure of accomplishment; when the first plant is inaugurated and it is shown that a telegraphic message, almost as secret and non-interferable as a thought, can be transmitted to any terrestrial distance, the sound of the human voice, with all its intonations and inflections, faithfully and instantly reproduced at any other point of the globe, the energy of a waterfall made available for supplying light, heat or motive power, anywhere — on sea, or land, or high in the air — humanity will be like an ant heap stirred up with a stick: See the excitement coming!”

The Wardencliffe tower was quite the spectacle.

In Tesla's mind, he saw the tower as a system designed to utilize the Earth itself as a conductor.

All the power we could ever need was right below our feet.

He believed that injecting electric current into the Earth at the right frequency could cause it to resonate, creating standing waves that could be tapped into anywhere on the planet.

Anyone could just plug into this by using the Earth itself once his vision was completed.

Tesla once wrote: “If you want to find the secrets of the universe, think in terms of energy, frequency and vibration.”

He believed in the Earth's natural electromagnetic properties and envisioned tapping into resources like atmospheric electricity and the Earth's conductive ionosphere to transmit power wirelessly.

As you can imagine, JP Morgan could not agree to support such a cause, as that would have greatly diminished the banker’s power over the masses.

JP Morgan had initially complied with Tesla’s financial requests but did not realize what Tesla was actually attempting to do.

Tesla was beholden to a lot of these absurdly wealthy bankers. He would often tell them, yes, I will work on this project for you but in the background, he was scheming of projects of a much greater magnitude.

The Wardencliffe Tower was his holy grail, the idea he believed would change the world forever.

Just to give you an idea of Tesla’s inventive prowess: Tesla is responsible for the AC polyphase system, the induction motor, fluorescent lights, mechanical and electrical oscillators, and a novel steam propulsion system. Wireless transmission of intelligence, light, and power, remote control, and interplanetary communication.

Basically, he had already laid the groundwork for the modern technological age with his previous inventions, but now he wanted to upend the power system for the good of humanity.

He wrote to JP Morgan through a series of letters. On February 17th, 1905, Nikola wrote:

Dear Mr Morgan,

Let me tell you once more. I have perfected the greatest invention of all time- the transmission of electrical energy without wires to any distance, a work which has consumed 10 years of my life. It is the long-sought stone of the philosophers. I need but to complete the plan I have constructed and in one bound. Humanity will advance centuries. I am the only on this earth today who can the peculiar knowledge and ability to achieve this wonderful and another one may not come in a hundred years....help me to complete this work or else remove the obstacles in my path.

Physician Andrija Puharich, who personally knew Tesla’s first major biographer, claimed that his biographer told him that JP Morgan was petrified of what Nikola Tesla was about to do:

“Now, I always got this second-hand; you won’t find it anywhere in print, but Jack O’Neil gave me this information as the official biographer of Nikola Tesla. He said that Bernard Baruch told J.P Morgan, ‘Look, this guy is going crazy. What he is doing is he wants to give free electrical power to everybody and we can’t put meters on that. We are just going to go broke supporting this guy.’ And suddenly, overnight, Tesla’s support was cut off, the work was never finished.”

Tesla attempted to assuage Morgan’s fears in letters, but this did not go over well. Morgan suspected that Tesla would succeed, and so, he cut off all financial aid.

Tesla had no way to continue. The powers that be refused to empower this great genius, and the world was deprived of the future.

Remember when Tesla first had his revelation in Colorado?

That stint was being financed by John Jacob Astor, one of the richest men in the world at the time. Here is where it gets wild: John Astor had a falling out with Tesla but then reemerged as one of his backers.

John Astor IV invested $100,000 in the Nikola Tesla Company, which was a significant amount of money at that time.

So Astor was one of the most influential men in the world when it comes to having the power of the purse and he had stake in Tesla’s future.

And what happened to him? He died on the Titanic.

Tesla was subsequently isolated.

JP Morgan had abandoned Tesla because he knew he would succeed in this crazy, life-changing idea. But it gets even stranger…

Not only did JP Morgan appear to be complicit in covering up an earth-shattering revelation involving free energy for the people of the earth, but he also certainly seems to have had a hand in eliminating powerful bankers who must have been an impediment in the cabal’s mission to implement the Federal Reserve.

JP Morgan literally owned the Titanic through a company called the White Star Company. and was scheduled to ride on her maiden voyage, but conspicuously canceled his trip at the last minute, along with some of his wealthy friends.

The Titanic appears to have been a setup. How convenient for Morgan that he just so happened not to join in the Titanic’s doomed descent. It’s difficult for me to believe in coincidences at this point, as they always seem to stack up in “miraculous” ways for the rich and powerful, especially those involved in the occult.

Those of us who are awake have become painfully aware of just how insidious the FED really is. And to think, they put this betrayal to pen on Christmas Eve, when they imagined no one would be paying attention. The cabal’s Christmas present to America, conceived above a sacrificial burial ground on the infamous Jelkyl Island.

Eyewitness testimony from a man who went on sight at Jekyll Island and was shown that the exact place where they conceived the idea for the Federal Reserve was literally above a Canaanite ritual sacrifice altar. If these kinds of things don’t convince you that we are living in the midst of a spiritual battle between good and evil, then I don’t know what.

JP Morgan’s Titanic removes one of Tesla’s most powerful financial allies and is the inciting incident that paves the way for the FED.

So, not only was the world deprived of unlimited energy, but they were also plunged into the debt system that we are still steeped in today.

Read Q drop #142 again, where he suggests that the Titanic was sunk in order to eliminate those who may have opposed the implementation of the FED:

“Who died on the Titanic? What year did the Titanic sink? Why is this relevant? What ‘exactly’ happened to the Titanic? What ‘class of people’ were guaranteed a lifeboat? Why did select ‘individuals’ not make it into the lifeboats? Why is this relevant? How do we know who was on the lifeboats (D or A)? How were names and bodies recorded back then? When were tickets purchased for her maiden voyage? Who was ‘specifically’ invited? Less than 10. What is the FED? What does the FED control? Who controls the FED? Who approved the formation of the FED? Why did H-wood glorify Titanic as a tragic love story? Who lived in the movie (what man)? Why is this relevant? Opposite is true. What is brainwashing? What is a PSYOP?”

Just so you are aware, the rich man that Q is referencing here is none other than John Jacob Astor.

The man who had a financial alliance with Tesla. It all ties together, doesn't it?

Tesla was utterly distraught. He sent increasingly more desperate letters to Morgan requesting for help. Morgan brushed him off, and Nikola spiraled.

His dream had been vanquished.

No one would aid him in this quest, and the sight was torn down to pay off some of his debts.

Has Tesla’s dream of free energy quietly become a reality without the populace even knowing?

Catherine Fitts believes that Tesla's free energy technology exists and is being used by the elites. This was just mentioned by one of Tucker’s guests last month as I write it…

Is there a sort of soft disclosure planned?

“You believe there is a whole constellation of underground bases built by the US government….

Where is the energy? Are we using breakthrough energy? I’m sure that we have the ability to produce breakthrough energy at very low costs. My Dutch partners…They brought together breakthrough energy inventors from around the world.. And went from the history from Tesla on… I’m convinced that this energy exists. If you look at a lot of the really fast ships flying around the planet, they’re not using classical electricity.”

One has to wonder what a release of the technology would do to the existing power structures and corporations if such a power were unleashed. Would it cause a domino effect of chaos? How could they release such an unbelievable breakthrough to the world? Would they do it slowly and in waves? Why has this been hidden from us?

Nikola Tesla is a once-in-a-lifetime inventor whom more should be educated about. He did not seek financial gain but the betterment of mankind.

Our entire modern technological society basically stands on the shoulders of this giant.

And to think, there could still be his dream of free energy for all just on the horizon.



What a time to be alive.

