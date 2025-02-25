Princess Diana, Michael Jackson, and Donald Trump all had something very much in common. The mainstream media took it upon themselves to demonize, ridicule, and tarnish their reputation when they refused to go along with the status quo. And why was this? Who controls the media? Those who control the lap dog media give out their 4 AM talking points using this enormously powerful weapon at their disposal. It didn't even matter if Michael Jackson was a pedophile or not.

All they needed to do was get people wondering if he was and you'd done permanent damage.

In retrospect, Michael Jackson was becoming too powerful for their liking.

He was a thorn in their side. The masses loved him, they adored him and his overwhelming talent. So they worked to tarnish his image. Then, when that didn't work, they killed him.

When you are solving a crime you look at three different factors: Do they have the means? Do they have the motive? And do they have the opportunity?

And finally, we must always follow the money.

The man who "accidentally" poisoned Michael was the opportunity. But the means and motive are self-explanatory. Michael was an icon. He transcended their shadow cult and he sought power that would not bow to their every whim.

Sheriffs raid Neverland. They take pictures of his genitals and attempt to humiliate him. Why was this happening? Why was this really happening?

If I am guilty of anything, it is of giving all that I have to give to help children all over the world. If I am guilty of anything, it is believing of what God said about children: Suffer little children to come unto me and forbid them not. For such is the kingdom of heaven. I am totally innocent of any wrongdoing.

The Inception of a Weaponized Narrative.



What if I told you that the inception of the “Michael Jackson is a pedophile” narrative literally comes from a man who was brainwashing his son through an MK Ultra technique? Because that’s actually what happened.

Ground zero for the “Michael Jackson is a pedophile” narrative comes from someone with ties to Israel who MK Ultra’d his child into making the claim and then this exact man committed suicide shortly after Michael was murdered.

It sounds so outrageous but it’s true.

Not only this, but he didn’t even try to open a criminal case. Michael supposedly assaulted your child and caused irreparable damage to him yet you don’t even try to put him in jail. All you do is seek an enormous payday.

This simply doesn’t add up and is bringing all the red flags.

Candace Owens explains how one of the child accusers of MJ was drugged by his father with a truth serum to accuse him, subsequently, the law saw enough evidence that he emancipated himself from his parents, but his father never went to the cops and tried to fleece MJ, and then he "committed suicide" five months after Michael was killed with no note, no witnesses and no motive.

"His biological father makes allegations at the age of thirteen against Michael Jackson the king of pop. And a year later, Jordan Chandler moves to emancipate from both of his parents.... And the judge grants that if they believe that there's enough evidence that you should be emancipated. He did this. Jordan Chandler did this. It makes you wonder how could you do this to your dad I mean like you're poor old man. It must have been a really tough decision for Doctor Evan Chandler, to stand up to the king of pop and all his power and all his fandom..You would think that Jordan would adore his father for having done this. And then you find out that when he turned sixteen he filed a restraining order against his dad because his dad tried to beat him with a weight. What's really going on? Well certainly again like I said at least it was courageous that his dad made these allocations. Against Michael Jackson because this is sickening. It is disgusting. And it's not like his dad drugged him into making this sort of an allegation. Actually he did. His father Doctor Evan Chandler did in fact drug his child into making the allegation about Michael Jackson. I'm gonna read you directly from an article about Doctor Evan Chandler.

It reads on August 2nd, 1993 dentist Doctor Evan Chandler was extracting a tooth from his own son Jordan when he did something unusual Under the supervision of an attending anesthesiologist doctor Chandler injected his son with a dose of sodium amytal. In pop culture, it has sometimes incorrectly been called a truth serum.

It is not normal to use sodium amytal to pull a tooth. In fact, it is a psychological drug with sedative and hypnotic effects. Oh, totally normal situation.

To drug your child, to sedate him with a drug that produces hypnotic effects, and then to ask him did Michael Jackson mo**st you to which your drugged and sedated son says yes. That is the actual story about how this allegation came about.

And once his son said yes Evan Chandler then demanded twenty million dollars privately from Michael Jackson. He didn't go to the cops. He went to a lawyer. He said I won't make this public if you give me twenty million dollars

That man sounds like he is on a warpath. Doctor Evan Chandler who definitely did drug his son into a confession. I count it as MK Ultra.

And if you want an even crazier update Evan Chandler: The person who started this initial allegation, is no longer with us because he was suicided. I mean he “committed suicide” in November of 2009 just five months after Michael Jackson died... Yeah, Evan Chandler shot himself in the head. There were absolutely no witnesses. There was no note, and he was found by his building concierge. That's just a fun little update."

And remember, Evan Chandler wasn’t even seeking a criminal trial.

You cannot get paid for a criminal trial.

This was a vital error made by Michael Jackson.

He settled outside of court because, get this, Sony pressured him to settle the allegation so he could go on tour without distraction. This is important to note because Sony was the exact monolith that would end up playing a hand in his murder…Michael had no idea the levels of depravity these people would sink to.

“Michael Jackson told me in no uncertain terms that settling in that case in nineteen ninety-four was the biggest mistake he'd ever made. He should never have settled it. He should have fought it. Through a trial, he would have won It was an absurd case. But he was advised he told me by lawyers, by business advisors to settle it and get rid of it.”

Speaking of depravity: Did I mention that Evan Chandler, the man who began the relentless attack against Michael, was the same dad who hit his son in the head with a 12-pound weight, sprayed him in the eyes with pepper spray, and then tried to choke him to death according to police reports?

These are the kinds of people we are dealing with here.

But it gets worse: Essentially everyone involved in the origin of the attack against Michael appears to have some kind of loose connection to the Mossad.

Now, I cannot completely prove they were directly involved but when look at all these connections together, it begins to paint a picture.

So we know that the inception of the entire narrative against Michael was brought out by a deviant dentist who was brainwashing his child. We know he had a possible tie to Israel.

But now listen to this, Michael Jackson’s sister, La Toya Jackson, had gotten herself into some serious trouble.

According to her, she was forced to marry a man named Jack Gordon and he took over as her manager and more importantly her handler.

He was essentially her handler.

He was abusing her and taking advantage of her at nearly every turn.

Here is where it gets weird: This handler of hers went in lockstep with the narrative and told La Toya that she MUST come out and declare that Michael Jackson was a pedophile or else he would kill her and their family.

Guess which city she claimed this in? Tel Aviv.

Now take a wild guess at where her handler had ties to. Yes, it was Israel.

So essentially, when Michael had become a target, he had her collaborate in the media against him as the second major “confirmation.”

She later retracted his statement and claimed that powerful people were trying to silence Michael Jackson.

To put it succinctly: La Toya had a handler who was working lockstep with the fabricated accusation.

Why was this happening?

Listen closely to what she says here.

La Toya Jackson’s handler told her that if she didn’t come out and affirm that Michael was a pedophile, he would kill her and her family.

But guess who had the same Israel connection? Evan Chandler.

Evan Chandler then hired a lawyer who, I would argue, could have had ties to the Mossad, and tried to take Michael for all of his worth.

So the origin point of the Michael Jackson is a pedophile claim was possibly coming from the people who ran Epstein Island.

Why was this happening? Why did it appear as if these people hated Michael Jackson so much?

I would argue that one reason why Michael became a target was that he came to the realization that he could usurp the bankers and buy the publishing rights for himself rather than become a subservient vessel. Many in the music industry don’t even have the rights to their own creative works. Not only this but many of them are blackmailed into submission. Think about the revelations we have already learned from the “Diddy parties” where they drugged, baby-lubed, and video-taped prominent figures. We are only at the tip of the iceberg of corruption.

The Primary Motive: Michael Jackson learned the power of publishing rights. Money.

Listen carefully to this.

Michael Jackson was on the verge of becoming the richest man alive. He had plans to buy the right to the entire Marvel Universe but before this could occur, the allegations came out against him. Disney would go on to take his idea and make billions off of it.

Michael Jackson was simply becoming too financially powerful.

He had learned to supersede the banking cartel that controlled the music industry.

Piers Morgan: "I was struck that there was another Michael Jackson here, the businessman. And I want to play a tape before I come to you. This is him discussing with you, I think, about a plan to buy Marvel, the comic business, back in 2001/2002... Let's listen to this..."

Audio clip of Michael Jackson: "We could easily go into Universal and buy it. We would own Jaws, ET, Close Encounters, you know, all the classics from Universal on all that stuff that will allow us to do a Universal, I mean a channel. The part of the Marvel channel can be not only the Marvel characters, but Marvel films, like the catalog. We could do anything we want from restaurants, to retail, theme parks."

Piers Morgan to Dieter Wiesner, Michael's former Manager: "Now you actually got the financing in place I believe for this deal. Then came the scandal, court cases, and it all got put on the back burner. Disney ended up buying Marvel and doing exactly what Michael had predicted and making a fortune at it. Tell me about this."

Response from Dieter Wiesner: "That was the second part of his life. He did want to do this and he knew exactly every single detail what he wants to do. And he was absolutely right because he was saying, 'so the music career, I cannot do more with that than what I did, that's it and I have the Beatles catalog on one side. If I buy this Marvel catalog...' - he has a second part, a big part, in his life. He would be the richest person in the world."

Piers Morgan: "Yeah, he understood the power of owning rights to things. I mean, I remember Paul McCartney giving an interview saying he couldn't even play some of his own songs because Michael had bought them... He realized the power of publishing rights which is the same in music and movies and television and all of it."

Michael had decided to kick the hornet’s nest in a major way.

He referred to the Sony executives as devils and refused to stay silent.

And then, what do you know, a massive attack is coordinated against him.

The media was essentially activated to do these corporate gangster's bidding. They began to fabricate sensationalized headlines and unproven tabloids that would suggest he is what they are suggesting.

Michael Jackson: Sony never thought that I would outthink them.

He then exposed how Mariah Carey had her own handler who was controlling her and demanded that musicians be set free from this kind of behavior. Michael had the guts and courage, to tell the truth and resist the corruption in the industry, therefore, he became target number one.

We saw this same phenomenon occur during Trump's first presidency. Before he had decided to publicly challenge the powers that be, Trump was beloved by the media. How quickly things can change. The media is controlled by money. Those with the power to tell the canaries what to sing send out the marching orders and bam. The wrap-up smear campaign is manifested. And it can be done to absolutely anyone. Think you've lived an innocent life free of wrongdoing? The media could make up anything about you and the mere suggestion of guilt is enough to taint the uneducated populace against you. The media can cause seismic damage to anyone it sets its sights on. Michael Jackson had officially become an enemy of people with enough means, motive, and money to make him disappear for good and ruin his image for all time.

Everything appears to originate in the year 1993. You’re not going to believe this but I might have found a reason as to why MJ was possibly being targeted by the Mossad like this. In 1993, the exact year the accusations were made up against him, he wrote a song called “Palestine, Don’t Cry” where he showed sympathy for the people there. This might be one of the exact reasons why they wanted to silence him. You can’t have someone as famous and beloved as Michael talking against your plans in the Middle East… I think you can understand why the Mossad might not like that kind of rhetoric… And shocker, it was never released.

Not only this, but Michael had discovered how to take power back from the bankers who controlled the music industry as I previously stated.

To put it plainly, Michael had become too powerful.

He was struck with the double whammy: The Establishment created an accusation out of thin air and then the mockingbird media flew with it and now Michael had to deal with this for the rest of his life. Shameful and horrific.

I just want to make this clear: The origin of the narrative that Michael Jackson was a pedophile came from a guy who was MK Ultraing his child, committed suicide after Michael’s death and he probably had ties to Mossad on some level.

Malcolm X once stated that “The media is the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that’s the power. Because they control the minds of the masses.”

This is exactly why Donald Trump, who waited patiently to get his revenge on the deep state, came onto the scene belittling the mainstream media on a daily basis.

He saw what they did to Michael. He saw what they did to Princess Diana.

He knew that as long as the people continued to believe the media, they would never be free. The media is a weapon in the hands of a corrupt cabal.

Trump not only supported Michael throughout all of this, but he even had him stay at Trump Tower and shielded him during the aftermath of this attack on him.

Trump knew this was fabricated BS…I’m sure he had an idea that the people who killed JFK JR, Princess Diana, JFK, and other amazing human beings were behind this.

Trump: Michael Jackson was NOT a child predator

“Michael would spend a lot of time with my kids. I have beautiful kids and at the time like at Mar a Lago and even in Trump Tower… the kids were very young..Michael would come play with the kids. He just loved children. He was not a child mol*ster. And I am certain of that. He loved children. He played with my son Eric and my son Donald, and he just played with them forever. He loved children but he was not a child mol**ter. And you know that whole final saga of Neverland and the police and what they did was I think a very very bad part of Michael’s life.”

1995: Michael Jackson released a song that touches exactly on what he went through.

Listen carefully to the lyrics in the song and you’ll understand what he was trying to say.

Michael appeared to be telling us exactly where he believed these allegations were coming from…It would not shock me in the least if Sony had a connection as well..

They themselves might have hired these people to go after him…

Think about all the money that was hanging in the balance.

They were extremely offended with Michael Jackson’s song: They Don’t Care About Us. But why did he write these lyrics?

I believe it was because he was telling us where he was being set up from Sony and the Mossad/Israel/the Deep State.

So we now know Michael had become a target of rich powerful people but just to top it all off here: He literally told the people around him before he died that people were going to kill him for his catalog and estate. This is EXACTLY like Princess Diana.

If you’ve done any research on Diana, she told people and even wrote down that the royal family was going to kill her. I believe Princess Diana was another hero who was killed for resisting the cult embedded in high society.

You can read my thread on her untimely death here:

Lisa Presley: He told me someone was going to try and kill him.

He stared at me very intensely and he stated with an almost calm certainty, ‘I am afraid that I am going to end up like him, the way he did’…The final part of the conversation was him telling me that he felt that someone was going to try and kill him to get hold of his catalog and his estate.

Michael Jackson’s son also testified at the trial that his father told him multiple times that “they’re going to kill me.”

If that doesn’t make you want to dig deeper into this, then I don’t know what does.

So how did they do it? How did they kill Michael Jackson?

This concludes part one of my Michael Jackson dig.

Future section(s) will include how they murdered him and debunk the remaining accusers.

