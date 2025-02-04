Clinton and George Soros decimated Haiti through Humanitarian Foundations, plundering the wealth of an entire nation.

Since the 2010 earthquake, USAID has allocated over 2 billion dollars to help rebuild Haiti.

Trump knew exactly what she and her cronies had done and slyly told the world to her face that she had "taken villages in Haiti."

Anyone awake knows exactly what this means. 🧵

A younger Pete Hegseth discovers through Judicial Watch that Chelsea Clinton used finances that were supposed to be used for homeless people in Haiti but were used on her own wedding. Clinton cronies were getting corrupt telephone contracts from the Haitian government.

“You need a special counsel alone to investigate the Clinton machine’s connection to Haiti. You talk to Haitians about the Clintons; it’s the one thing that sets almost everyone off. We spent billions of dollars in aid through the United States, 35 million through the Clinton Foundation and it didn’t result in much. The aid didn’t help…”

What really happened with all that money?

“In 2010, the whole world has given billions of dollars to the Clinton Foundations for the Haitians. Not even 2% of that money went back to Haiti. So, Mr. Trump, we are asking you, begging you, the Haitian community will side with you if one day, you ask Hillary Clinton publically to disclose the audit of all the money they have stolen from Haiti after the earthquake.”

Here from the Haitians themselves:

“What have the Clintons done with their foundation? They don’t help anyone. They are just enriching themselves. We are asking American friends to stand up with us. We cannot allow a thief to be President….There is no more justice anymore. American justice is crooked. Look at how they are supporting Hillary Clinton.”

This is exactly why we must remove USAID and make every cent accountable once and for all. These "charitable foundations" are often hidden under the guise of humanitarianism. They come as "angels of light" but are really wolves in sheep's clothing.

Listen to what Kevin Spacey told us:

He flew on an airplane for a "humanitarian mission" with the Clinton Foundation, and there were children involved.

Never forget that Ghislaine Maxwell was pushing a Terramor Project that was all about "saving the ocean."

These projects are deceptions.

A way to fool the masses into accepting theft and abuse in plain sight.

When the system tells us we cannot remove USAID because it will hurt people, they really mean it will hurt their con.

But we are completely awake to their schemes now and it is all being exposed.

