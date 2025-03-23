To summarize the findings of part one of my Michael Jackson thread:

Michael began to understand how he could usurp the music industry handlers by buying publisher rights. He even got close to purchasing the right to Marvel's entire money-making machine. He expressed sympathy for Palestine by penning the lyrics to a song in 1993. This may have been akin to stirring the hornet’s nest because that exact year, someone who I suggest was connected to Israel MK Ultra'd his son in a dentist office and forced him to claim Michael was a pedophile. Then, in unison, a man with Israel connections who had forced his way onto Michael Jackson's sister as a defacto handler, told her that if she didn't collaborate that Michael was a pedophile he would kill her and their family. So she complied with her Mossad handler and told the world that Michael was a pedophile in the city of Tel Aviv of all places. Remember, the Mossad created and controlled Epstein Island. Michael was over the target. The media began to attack him incessantly while a younger Donald Trump, awaiting his opportune moment for revenge, shielded him from attacks while claiming that he knew for a fact that Michael was innocent. Michael proceeded to write a song in 1995 called "They Don't Care About Us" that specifically called out "Israel."

Sony, corrupt corporations, and the cabal had targeted his love for children but then they went in for the killing blow.

You can read part one here in this link.

So how did they do it? How did they kill Michael Jackson?

First, they found another weakness to exploit.

Pain medication.

Infiltrate his circle with snakes.

Like a worm tongue in his ear, have him remove anyone who is not a yes man.

Encourage the use of pain medication.

Get him addicted to drugs.

Now film him with the intent of hurting his image.

A two-pronged attack: You can further diminish his reputation and now you have a convenient way to kill him.

Put a doctor in his life who can be the patsy, the fall guy.

He can kill him, say it was an accident, and then get off scot-free shortly after.

Have someone who is not related to Sony or the bankers do your dirty work.



This is how it all played out.

Michael’s pain medication stems from one singular event.

His hair became a scorching inferno during a tragic accident while filming a Pepsi commercial early on in his life. It left him scarred and in constant pain.

This was their way in.

Enter: The sleezebag doctor who needs cash and a lot of it.

Conrad Murray was a man who required large sums of money for his elaborate lifestyle. He was in major debt.

This is a man who could have easily been swayed by offers of money.

Conrad was a desperate man.

-He owed large amounts of unpaid child support and unpaid debts.

-His Las Vegas home was on the verge of foreclosure.

He needed cash and a lot of it.

The Murder.

Michael Jackson was essentially drugged to death with more propofol than anyone should ever take. It was malicious malpractice by its very definition and when he was dying, this so-called doctor, started doing CPR on Michael while he was on his bed. Even the simplest of doctors know this is not where you perform CPR.

It’s as if he wanted him to die.

And I would postulate he was hired to carry out that exact mission.

Remember, Michael was telling everyone in his inner circle that he was going to be killed.

Six extreme deviations from the standard of care took place:

-Using Propofol as a sleeping aid.

-Using Propofol at home.

-No backup emergency personnel.

-No backup medical equipment.

-No medical records.

-Not calling 911 immediately.

The last deviation is, perhaps, the most critical.

“Propofol has no role for the management of insomnia. It’s inconceivable…

When you monitor a patient, you never leave their side. Especially after giving Propofol. It’s like leaving a baby that’s sleeping on your kitchen countertop. You would never do it.”

So just let this sink in: Michael Jackson was dying. The doctor refused to call 911 and then started doing CPR on him on a SOFT bed. Every medical professional knows that this is not how you do CPR at all. What was he thinking?

Not only this, but he asked the bodyguard to hide the propofol for him and then wanted to go back to the crime scene after he left. This was the sloppiest hit job you’ve seen yet, he was able to get away with it. He got a slap on the wrist.

“Nobody trained in the use of propofol would ever walk away from a patient who was receiving propofol as a continuous infusion.

From that point, we knew that this was not an honest mistake. But that this was on purpose bad medicine.”

Conrad Murray left Michael Jackson alone. He waited to call 911 for around 25 minutes. He did one-handed CPR on Michael Jackson on the bed. If you know anything about CPR, you know that it’s extremely ineffective to perform when someone is on a surface like that. He would know that as a “doctor.” Conrad then stopped the CPR to begin hiding the evidence in another room. Then he picked up the dead body of Michael and dropped him off at a hospital where he fled the scene and waited to talk to the authorities until he had his story right. He was charged with involuntary manslaughter instead of first-degree murder. The detectives in charge of the investigation lamented that the DA’s office gave him such a bargain. They even allowed him to not be seen in handcuffs throughout the ordeal.

Just listen to what Conrad tried to do after Michael was rushed to the hospital after the job was already done… He wanted to rush back to the house to “hide some cream that Michael wouldn’t want the world to know about.” Ah, I am sure that must be it. It must have nothing to do with you trying to cover up the crime scene…

Just to reiterate here:

He refused to call 911 until it was too late.

The jury found Conrad Murray guilty of involuntary manslaughter. He served just two years of his four-year sentence.

In other words, he essentially got away with killing one of the most powerful and famous men on the planet. When it comes to murder if you are a wealthy, powerful cabal… Why dirty your hands by doing the deed yourself? You can muddy the waters and make it just unclear enough to not have people following the trail straight to you.

This is what I believe happened.

You have your classic patsy while the true perpetrators hide in the shadows and manipulate circumstances without anyone really knowing.

Defiant to the end, he refused to accept one iota of responsibility for murdering Michael Jackson.

Zero remorse.

Pretending to be his “dear friend.”

Listen to Conrad try to explain why he was secretly recording Michael.

He didn’t realize he was doing it.

Yes, you heard that correctly.

He told reporters he didn’t realize he was secretly recording him so what’s the problem here?

“I wasn’t even aware that I had the recording. Did I record it? Absolutely. It was on my phone. It wasn’t done with any intention of blackmailing Michael…”



What?

Here is where it gets much worse.

Guess who hired Conrad Murray but then forgot about the emails showing they hired him?

A company called AEG was directly intertwined with Sony after Michael’s death where they made over 60 million dollars on his “This Is It” documentary.

Sony is the exact company Michael claimed were devils.

Guess who received a large portion of the publishing rights that Michael told everyone he would be killed for?

If you guessed Sony, you would be correct.

So to summarize:

AEG was connected to Sony after the death.

Sony was threatened by Michael Jackson because he had learned how to usurp their power and purchase publishing rights. AEG then hired doctor Conrad Murray to “care” for Michael Jackson. Conrad Murray is desperate for cash. AEG attempts to snag life insurance for Michael Jackson right before he is murdered. Michael literally tells all of his confidants that he believes they are going to try and kill him for his catalog of music. Michael IS killed and his catalog is purchased by the same people that hired the doctor that killed him.

Listen to exactly what AEG said about Conrad Murray in emails:

"We want to remind him that it is AEG, not MJ, that is paying his salary.

We want him to understand what is expected of him…

Who’s salary were you referring to, Doctor Murray’s? Yes…"

Look at this guy pretending to not know they were paying his salary.

He is a terrible actor. This would be almost comical if it wasn’t so evil.

They attempted to obscure this fact but when you got into the emails, they plainly tell us what they were doing.

Ah, but he doesn’t remember saying this? Of course, they would feign ignorance.

Imagine all the incredible beautiful works of art Michael would have created if he had been taken from us because of greed.

And what did he mean by we want him to understand what is expected of him?

Does that sound ominous to you?

After Michael Jackson’s death, his father launched a lawsuit against AEG claiming they hired Conrad Murray and were ultimately responsible for his death.

They claimed that they did not hire the doctor. 12 jurors unanimously agreed that AEG did hire Conrad Murray. This was a clear conflict of interest. But the jury inexplicably claimed Conrad was fit for the job and AEG got off scot-free.. So they were lying about hiring him and emailing him things like: “We want him to understand what is expected of him” yet somehow they have no culpability in what happened?



What the hell does, “we want him to understand what is expected of him” even mean?"

Did they hire Conrad Murray to plummet Michael Jackson’s health into the ground?



Surrounding evidence suggests they wanted Michael dead.

If you don’t believe any of this then listen to his own family members telling you they killed his brother.

LaToya Jackson:

“You've been quoted as saying you believe he may have been murdered. Do you still think that? Absolutely. I would never ever think differently. Because first of all, Michael told me that they were gonna murder him. He was afraid. He was afraid for this life. The people that were involved in his life, the people that were controlling him… we share that same life where people come into your life and wiggle their way in to control you, manipulate, control your funds, your finances, everything that you have and you must do what they tell you to do. And that's what Michael was going through. And he knew that everything that was happening to him was not kosher. It wasn't right. And it disturbed him greatly.

And he kept saying it over and over and over again. Yes, Doctor Murray was the fall guy but there's more to it than just that. He named names.”

So, we already understand that Michael Jackson was literally telling people that he was going to be killed for the rights to his music catalog. And then it played out exactly as he predicted. If that doesn’t make you a conspiracy theorist, then I don’t know what will. This is akin to when Princess Diana told everyone that the royal family was going to assassinate her in a car crash… and then she was assassinated in a car crash.

What you might not know is that right before Michael died, he had a fallout with the man who was controlling his money. He fired him and sought to become free of the financial entanglements that were bringing him down. Michael was very much focused on his music. Snakes had gathered around him and he was not as wise when it came to who he trusted. This man, Tohme Tohme, was one of those snakes. Michael fired him and then Tohme pretended like this never happened. He could not afford to lose this amount of money.

If there is one thing I have truly learned from researching Michael on an in-depth level, it’s that the love of money truly is the root of all evil.

So Tohme Tohme had a strong incentive for Michael to be silenced considering he was blocked from getting his hands on the proverbial cash cow.

When he was fired, he used this exact verbiage: There will be bloodshed.

I’m sure it’s nothing.

His family even claimed the will was faked.

Conrad Murry was the fall guy, the will was allegedly fake. Michael Jackson was in New York when the will was signed but they claimed it was signed in LA as they added themselves to take control.

"Conrad Murray is simply the fall guy. This was definitely something that was premeditated that they had planned to do and they planned to take my brother out and my brother knew it. And that's why told me repeatedly and repeatedly and repeatedly that this was going to happen to him. He explained it to me. He explained it's because of my catalog which is my publishing and they're after it and they want it and they want their hands on and they wanna take it away from me. I truly believe it I know that the will is fake.

Because Michael was in New York. When the will was signed they say he signed it in LA and he did not. And they know. But yet they put themselves as the executors of this estate. There was another guy that was in the world Barry Siegel but he he pleasantly removed himself from it. Why would he do that Because he knew that it was fake and he wasn't gonna get involved in the skull doggery."

John Branca and John McClain were named co-executors of the estate that the family claimed was fake. Guess what these two did in February 2024? They did exactly what Michael Jackson would have been appalled by.

They sold a large portion of his catalog to SONY. The company that wanted him dead.

This is unbelievable.

How could they do this knowing Michael Jackson hated Sony?

Sony, the company Michael had fought so hard against, won the battle. They purchased 50% of his share before he died and Sony then negotiated with Michael Jackson to buy the other 50% later - seven years after MJ died, Sony paid the estate $750 million for the remaining 50% share in the Beatles music.

Interestingly - just last February Sony bought 50% of MJ's music rights from his estate for $600 million... total assets valued at $1.2 billion - the largest valuation of music assets ever. The estate retains the other 50%.

So I think you can see why this all happened: Michael was worth more dead than alive and they saw an opening and took it.

Why not eliminate the thorn in their flesh and then take their rights back?

Think about it like this: The psyops claiming he was a pedophile were not effective enough.

Michael was selling out arenas like it was nothing.

The people still loved him and they had his back. Not only this, but he was attaining more and more power financially and setting his sights on higher goals. They feared him.

Michael Jackon’s Nephew: They murdered my Uncle.

“I'm a say it out there straight for everybody listening. My uncle didn't die. He was murdered. I feel the same thing about Prince. We're losing a lot of stars because you have to remember, these are basically insurance policies.

When he dies, whatever was owned by the company reverts back. We're not talking about a hundred thousand dollars. We're not talking about a million dollars… When my Uncle died we’re talking about billions of dollars…Obviously, when my uncle was alive he wasn't giving the rights to anybody. But when he dies, all of a sudden…Well, let's not forget what they did to John Lennon he ain't here no more…..

You have this dude (Conrad Murray) who shot my uncle up with this BS fluid… He tried to give Michael CPR on the bed. A damn lifeguard knows you don't do that.

Let's not forget when you do surgery, you have an anesthesiologist. You're gonna have the surgeon….My uncle was murdered. If I come and get if I tell you, I'm gonna give you say, twenty million dollars I can't sleep. You're a doctor I need sleep. Are you gonna take me to the hospital? Are you gonna turn my house into a hospital?

This is all you have to do. He did none of the above. He got his money. They probably told him, Hey you're gonna lose a little time You're gonna sit for a minute but we're gonna get you out of the, and sure enough. Sure enough, they got him out.”

I want you to listen to some of the last words Michael Jackson said and really let them sink in. He is being drugged to death by this evil doctor and do you want to know what is on his mind even as he is barely conscious?

Helping little children. Not in a sick corrupt way. But in the most innocent motive possible. If only all of us would have this kind of heart for the children on our deathbeds. If you cannot see that Michael was killed because of greed, corruption, and yes, even a cabal of evil people, you must be blind. But let us remember his legacy. Was he perfect? By no means. But none of us are.

Did he have an enormous heart for children in a pure way? I think the evidence is clear.

Michael was framed and subsequently murdered.



The fact that his last words were about helping heal the world and protecting the children speaks volumes about the kind of man he really was.

“I’m taking that money, a million children, a children’s hospital, the biggest in the world, Michael Jackson’s Children’s Hospital. Gonna have a movie theater and game room. Children are depressed. In those hospitals…. They’re sick and depressed. Their mind is depressing them. I want to give them that. I care about them, them angels. God wants me to do it. God wants me to do it. I’m gonna do it, Conrad.”

Listen to this video:

Our greatest talents in the world end up becoming subservient pawns for these monolithic corporations. Worse still, many of them bow to cults and sell their souls just so they can share their music with the world.

I long for a world where those with the most God-given talents aren’t pressured to bow low to a shadowy cult.

God bless Michael Jackson. He was taken from us too soon.

Thank you so much for reading and for all your support. Your partnership gives me the ability to continue to do these digs and post the news full-time.

Consider subscribing for just five dollars a month. Thank you all.

Another way to support me is through my Store via one-time gifts or merch.

You can follow me here: Rumble