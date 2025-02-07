We’re not even one month into Trump’s FAFO administration and he’s already shutting down the system’s entire financial money laundering apparatus, made Canada and Mexico his trade war bi*ch, secured the border, declared war against the human trafficking cartels, removed men from humiliating women in their sports, drained the swamp at an accelerated pace by removing thousands of DC bureaucrats, triggered libs with memes while saving the world, and put competent people in charge of dismantling everything Biden ruined.
I’m seeing liberals meltdown on a daily basis.
It’s like waking up on Christmas morning every day.
And now Trump is promising to expose even more fraud within other government agencies.
Their power apparatus has faced an unprecedented extinction-level event.
The level of winning is unprecedented and, to think, we are just getting started.
It really is happening.
Love it! Brilliant! Thank you for making me smile ! It’s long overdue & we have hung in there for years….so bring it. The left is freaking out …wonderful!!
Yes it is habbening!!! We need to keep President Trump and his team in our prayers constantly along with his family. It’s a relief to interact with all of you who started following the “drops” and never looked back. Family and friends probably don’t even remember why they got so angry at me for trying to show them what lurked just beyond the veil. We that stayed the course are experiencing major VINDICATION. We are not conspiracy theorists. We are realists living in the present and looking to the future.
Praise GOD