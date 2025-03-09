There are some spiritual situations that you must endure rather than try to escape from.

Christ did not spurn the cross. He embraced it.

Sometimes in life it is easy to strive against the pressure we may feel in the spirit, like Frodo in Lord of the Rings, we wish our burdens would have never come to us. The sooner we make peace with the fact that there are some battles we simply cannot escape, the easier it can be to overcome those battles.

Not every storm is meant to be escaped.

Like a tornado passing through, sometimes the best thing we can do is hunker down in our bunkers and wait until the storm passes.

By resting and staying calm, we can make the journey through a difficult time less arduous. When Christ was in the fishing boat with his disciples as a storm raged around them, they were all astonished that he was fast asleep. This should be a reminder for all of us.

Inner peace in Christ can actually deter the pain and give us shortcuts in life.

Sometimes by letting our thoughts dwell on the battle, you actually feed the dark cloud above you and make it stronger.

By meeting chaos with Christ's peace, there is a healing balm that can be applied.

Maybe you won't dispel all the evils around you with this tactic, but certainly you become a stronghold of God's peace.

Perhaps God is wanting you to embed yourself deeper in Him, let your roots into His love expand, and find the knowledge that you are stronger than you ever imagined.

