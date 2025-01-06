The Infamous State Funeral.

No state funeral has been scrutinized, analyzed, and combed over more than that of the late George Bush. When Donald Trump came onto the scene, he openly declared war against the establishment, and to their dismay, this meant every single former President was now in the crossfire. So much so, that they all gathered together and showed their true allegiances as what many now refer to as a uni party. Michelle Obama and Bush hugging and holding hands is not a sign of goodwill but rather reveals who they really are: A cabal as Trump so aptly called them.

Rumble Link

Trump sitting next to Obama, Clinton, Jimmy Carter, and Joe Biden there in the back looking half asleep. This is incredibly intense for multiple reasons. One, Obama and Clinton had committed a coup against Donald Trump by using the FBI to frame 45 for treason. Hillary Clinton paid a British spy to insert “evidence” that Trump was essentially a stooge for the Russian government. The upper echelon of the FBI took this and ran with it as a pretense for everything we saw with the now-debunked Russia Gate scandal. The mainstream media, at that time, was a goliath that decided which enemy they wanted to destroy. There was little anyone could do to combat the smear jobs that they could pin on people, often ruining good people’s lives. Trump knew this all too well and labeled them the now synonymous “fake news.” Most Americans now understand just how decrepit the mainstream media is, they are a tool of the Epstein Island list if I had to sum it up into one concrete sentence.

In retrospect, Clinton and Obama used the media to enforce their facade upon the people and the tension is understandably high as they sit in their pew. You can tell how much these people really know yet they put on their little masks for the viewers. This is a bloodthirsty battle, a winner-takes-all struggle for the future of America. Take Big Mike, for instance, the dude doesn’t even pretend not be utterly displeased to have to sit next to Melania and company. At least, Obama, the fraud that he is, can put on his fake smile and act like he is somewhat comfortable. But we all know the truth, and what would come next would not be a reaction they could hide from the cameras. The notes.

Fox News was hoping for a peaceful era between Trump and the former Presidents. How wrong they would prove to be as all hell was breaking loose behind the scenes. Trump proved to be an existential threat to the former guard’s power. They thrived off the ignorance of the masses, that they were righteous good people who wanted nothing but the best for the world. Trump pulled back that curtain and showed who they really were. This took tremendous courage and, in the end, nearly got him killed. Yet, in many ways, he won against all the odds. Proving that he was one of the most courageous people to ever take the White House. I truly believe that.

Notice how Clinton can barely pretend to tolerate acknowledging Melania. Michelle Obama puts on the fakest face you could possibly imagine. Trump and Clinton do not acknowledge each other in the slightest. You see, they are currently waging a political battle unseen in modern American history. Hillary “thousand friends who committed suicide” Clinton is currently in the midst of framing Donald Trump for treason. The intrigue is high for those with eyes to see. Hell was going to break loose. The normies, the politically unastute would beg for normalcy again. Things would never be the same.

A note falls onto Hillary Clinton’s lap as Pence and Obama whisper to each other. She is confused. She doesn’t understand where this came from. She reads it quickly and stews for a second. Then she looks around, you can tell see the look on her face at the end, and she seems nervous. Not even the cold-blooded suicide killer Hillary can hide her fear. Something is amiss. What were the words written on the page? Who sent it? Why? This has caused countless theories and speculation amongst internet anons for years now. We want to know what it said. Why? Because it caused a visceral reaction in them, these wicked ones. They spend decades coldly plunging America further into the abyss and now a small little note shows another side to them: Fear.

Slow it down. Now look closely. Clinton is shaken.

If you thought Clinton had an issue with the note, wait until you see how Bush Junior reacts. His father is taken away, under a wrinkled American flag, and his wife shows Jeb something as he passes. The look on Bush’s face can only be described as that of pure shame. He looks down in distress. Yes, his father is gone. But watch Jeb. He is confounded. What did she show him that made them act this way?

The look of shame personified.

Jill Biden hands Joe the note. What is this? Biden is confused, as per usual. They don’t know where this came from. Guess who else got one? Pence’s wife. Hidden there snugly for the cameras to see.

Why did Donald Trump insist on roasting Bush’s “Thousand Points of Lights” and why was the Bush family so insistent on this saying specifically? The thousand points of light is something that contains more to it than meets the eye.

The Thousand Points of Light was a Bush saying that has ties to the occult. If you read my threads and/or haven’t been living under a rock for the past decade, you likely know that Bush Junior was a member of the Skull and Bones Secret Society. This isn’t some secret either. He openly admitted to it along with John Kerry. One of their key rituals was entering into a coffin and scaring them. They do this openly but imagine what kind of heinous acts they did behind the scenes. Part of the occult belief in many of these circles is the idea that if they tell you what they are doing behind the scenes, the negative karma is pushed upon the viewer rather than themselves. This is one reason why they symbolism. Symbolism allows them to intimidate those who would resist their cults and pass on the karma, as they see it, to the unsuspecting sheep.

“You know all of the rhetoric you see … ‘thousands points of light.’ What the hell was that by the way? Thousand points of light. What does that mean? I know one thing: ‘Make America Great Again’ we understand. Putting America first we understand, Thousand points of light,’ I never quite got that one. What the hell is that? Has anyone ever figured that one out?”

Bush once told the world that they were beginning, a new world order, as he called it. Freemasonry seeks to understand what is hidden in the darkness through secret knowledge. Only those deemed worthy of receiving those revelations can receive this hidden insight, this light. Gnosticism was a teaching that Paul spoke out about in the Early Church. Gnosis comes from a Greek word that means, having knowledge. Remember that the snake in the garden offered Adam and Eve knowledge without God. Instead of going to God for what they need, mankind could take it into their hands and supersede God, or so they imagined.

When Bush Senior claimed he was bringing about thousands of points of light across the world, he was speaking more of the repressive global “order” that they sought to implement in the world. A world really without God. Man centered. Perhaps even Lucifer-centered since they call him the light bringer. In their twisted views, Lucifer is the hero of their system. He sought to push past archaic morality inflicted upon them by God. They see Lucifer as just as powerful as God. They are sadly mistaken, however.

Trump, in my opinion, knew all about their little cults and often mocked them openly because, I suppose, that’s just the kind of guy he is. His defining characteristic is bravery in the face of evil. An almost defiance. Many people have likened him to someone like Cyrus in the Bible. Cyrus was a figure who freed the people of Babylon and allowed God’s people to return to Jerusalem and worship whoever they liked. He was a builder of buildings, just as Trump is. This was before the eventual birth of Jesus Christ and set the stage for the greatest event in human history: The sacrifice of Christ for our sins.

Many have wondered if Bush’s flag was unusually wrinkled. Some believe he received a dishonorable funeral. It is hard to say exactly but I will say what I know about Bush. It is HIGHLY likely that he was involved in the killing of JFK given he became the head of the CIA. Bush was a monster. He laughed about JFK’s death and he helped empower the clandestine operations more than ever before.

Notice how he smiled when he said a deluded gunman assassinated Kennedy. He also claims that the Warren Report was fantastic when researchers know full well it was a fraud. Bush was part of it all and he helped cover it up. Read my thread on JFK here.

Even in the professional photograph of Bush’s casket, the flag seems extremely wrinkled.

That is an awfully wrinkled flag in my estimation.

How rich of Bush’s daughters to preach about the end of all war in the Bible when their father allowed the brutal invasion of the Middle East based upon a lie concocted by the CIA that there were definitely “weapons of mass destruction.”

They would later come out and just say they were mistaken and it’s all good right? Just because millions died in the Middle East based on a deception we created, you’ll forget the crime and let us move on without any justice.

The preacher deceptively talked about Bush as a Christ-like figure. This is absolutely comical considering what we know about this family. The Bush dynasty is responsible for millions of deaths. They caused suffering beyond what many of us can comprehend. This is how the media works. They give the peace prizes to the warmongers, they want you to believe that those who cause evil are good and those who fight the cultists are evil. Deception runs so deeply but once you have awakened to this reality, it is too difficult to really go back into their mockingbird fold. Awakening to the matrix around us is the first step to truly winning like never before. The old guard, these political elite who caused so much war, bloodshed, and tragedy are hopefully going to be a thing of the past. We must move past them by reaching a critical awakening mass. If enough people see through the game, they begin to finally resist and take back their power. Ignorance is what they thrive on. That day is coming to an end.

End of Thread

Bonus Clips:

Joe Biden looks completely lost at the funeral. He was in top dementia form, even back then. Eventually, crowds would be chanting: F Joe Biden and Biden would become the greatest gaffe creator of any President in history. Topping even Bush Junior. Which was saying something.

Unedited Trump and Melania Entrance:

Unedited Clinton realizes she has a note.

Memed it:

