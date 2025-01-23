Trump just signed an executive order to declassify JFK, RFK, and MLK files. The truth is finally coming.

1) A week before RFK was killed, he declared that he would remove the clandestine services from the CIA. Before he was killed, he planned to ascend to power and uncover the truth about JFK's death. He was subsequently murdered.

2) JFK's circumvented the military-industrial complex and prevented a nuclear holocaust by opening a back channel of communication against their will. He planned on denuclearizing major world powers and dismantling the CIA's clandestine operations. His brain went missing after he was shot by a "lone gunman." The CIA had countless witnesses silenced.



The FBI was writing Martin Luther King anonymous suicide letters and attempting to blackmail and coerce him into submission before he was shot. This is just the tip of the iceberg. Your own government has been corrupt to the very core for decades.

Trump has stayed true to his campaign promises to the people. All of the files are being released. This is monumental.

RFK told us that the military-industrial complex murdered JFK and his father RFK and now Trump just signed an executive order to release all of the information they have been hiding from us for decades and gave RFK JR the pen.

Imagine how long RFK JR has been waiting for this day after seeing his family suffer such injustice.

Trump's administration is already way better than I imagined.

It's actually happening!

