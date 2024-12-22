Pepe’s Fren Zone

Home
Archive
Leaderboard
About

December 2024

Faith Requires Risk
Faith requires risk.
  
Pepe Lives Matter
45
The Most Satisfying Times Trudeau was viciously booed
Top 5 Most Satisfying Times Trudeau was viciously booed and yelled at by an awakened citizenry.
  
Pepe Lives Matter
17
Kari Lake's Most Savage Takedowns of the MSM
Kari Lake has been named Trump's Director for Voice of America designed to combat the fake news media and bring truth.
  
Pepe Lives Matter
23
Learning the Impossible with God
Learning the impossible with God.
  
Pepe Lives Matter
36
Jay Z Accused of Assault. The Rabbit Hole Expands.
The conspiracy theorists tried to tell you about Jay-Z and now he's being accused of assaulting a 13-year-old child in the year 2000.
  
Pepe Lives Matter
21
Kash Patel: The FBI is a Bigger Crime Scene than Watergate
Kash Patel publicly told us that the FBI raiding Donald Trump was a criminal sight akin to something bigger than Watergate.
  
Pepe Lives Matter
53

November 2024

DOGE Activate
In honor of what Elon Musk and Vivek are about to accomplish with DOGE: Listen closely to what Ronald Reagan had to say about the permanent bureaucracy…
  
Pepe Lives Matter
34
Blackpilling is Unwarranted
The people complaining and blackpilling about Trump's picks are missing the forest from the trees.
  
Pepe Lives Matter
84
Trump's Potential New AG: Pam Bondi
Pam Bondi knows where the bodies are buried and she will be in a position to do major damage as AG.
  
Pepe Lives Matter
37
© 2025 Pepe Lives Matter
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture