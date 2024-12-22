Pepe’s Fren Zone
Trump signs Executive Order Releasing JFK, RFK, and MLK Files
Trump just signed an executive order to declassify JFK, RFK, and MLK files.
The Infamous State Funeral
The Infamous State Funeral.
The Burning Bush
Our plans become subservient to the burning bush, an untamed and unpredictable wildfire.
December 2024
Faith Requires Risk
Faith requires risk.
The Most Satisfying Times Trudeau was viciously booed
Top 5 Most Satisfying Times Trudeau was viciously booed and yelled at by an awakened citizenry.
Kari Lake's Most Savage Takedowns of the MSM
Kari Lake has been named Trump's Director for Voice of America designed to combat the fake news media and bring truth.
Learning the Impossible with God
Learning the impossible with God.
Jay Z Accused of Assault. The Rabbit Hole Expands.
The conspiracy theorists tried to tell you about Jay-Z and now he's being accused of assaulting a 13-year-old child in the year 2000.
Kash Patel: The FBI is a Bigger Crime Scene than Watergate
Kash Patel publicly told us that the FBI raiding Donald Trump was a criminal sight akin to something bigger than Watergate.
November 2024
DOGE Activate
In honor of what Elon Musk and Vivek are about to accomplish with DOGE: Listen closely to what Ronald Reagan had to say about the permanent bureaucracy…
Blackpilling is Unwarranted
The people complaining and blackpilling about Trump's picks are missing the forest from the trees.
Trump's Potential New AG: Pam Bondi
Pam Bondi knows where the bodies are buried and she will be in a position to do major damage as AG.
